Hurricanes' David Cotton: Gets deal with Carolina
Cotton signed Tuesday with the Hurricanes on a two-year, entry-level contract.
Carolina announced entry-level deals for both Cotton and his older brother, Jason, both of whom recently wrapped up their final seasons at Boston College and Sacred Heart, respectively. The 22-year-old Cotton was named to the Hockey East third team as a senior, finishing with 39 points in 32 games.
