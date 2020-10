Gust signed a one-year, two-way pact with Carolina on Friday.

Gust went undrafted out of Ohio State University following his four-year collegiate career. The 26-year-old winger spent the past three seasons in the minors, most recently with AHL Charlotte in 2019-20 in which he garnered 11 goals and 20 assists in 60 appearances. While Gust should expect to spend the bulk of the upcoming season in the minors, he could get called up to the NHL at some point.