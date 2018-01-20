Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Back to business in Detroit

Ryan (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday to face the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ryan was sidelined for two consecutive contests as a result of his ailment, but he'll return to action Saturday and is slated to claim his spot on Carolina's third line. The 31-year-old was awful in the four games before getting injured, posting no points and a minus-8 rating, but scored points in three straight games prior to that, so we'll see which Ryan we get Saturday night in Detroit.