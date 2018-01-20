Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Back to business in Detroit
Ryan (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday to face the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ryan was sidelined for two consecutive contests as a result of his ailment, but he'll return to action Saturday and is slated to claim his spot on Carolina's third line. The 31-year-old was awful in the four games before getting injured, posting no points and a minus-8 rating, but scored points in three straight games prior to that, so we'll see which Ryan we get Saturday night in Detroit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Will sit out ahead of break•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched with upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Can't crack scoresheet•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Produces on power play in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Snaps nine-game goal drought•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Could crack 40-point threshold this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...