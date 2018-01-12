Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Can't crack scoresheet

Ryan was held off the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game Thursday against the Capitals, and skated a season-low 12:54, including just 0:17 on the power play.

Ryan has been fairly consistent this season with 23 points in 43 games, and remains on pace to surpass the career-high 29 points he posted last season. That being said, he's scuffling at the moment, and his ice time appears to be on the decline. We suggest putting him on your fantasy bench until he figures a way out of his current point drought.