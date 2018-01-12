Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Can't crack scoresheet
Ryan was held off the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game Thursday against the Capitals, and skated a season-low 12:54, including just 0:17 on the power play.
Ryan has been fairly consistent this season with 23 points in 43 games, and remains on pace to surpass the career-high 29 points he posted last season. That being said, he's scuffling at the moment, and his ice time appears to be on the decline. We suggest putting him on your fantasy bench until he figures a way out of his current point drought.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Produces on power play in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Snaps nine-game goal drought•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Could crack 40-point threshold this season•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: On pace for career season•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Stretches streak to three games•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nabs game-winner in win over Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...