Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Could crack 40-point threshold this season

Ryan registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

With six points in his last eight games, Ryan has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise dismal Hurricanes squad this season. Now with 15 points through 28 games, Ryan could surpass the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. He's worth a look in deeper formats.