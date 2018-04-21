Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Falls just shy of 40-point mark
Ryan finished the season with a career-best 38 points in 80 games.
Now with just two NHL seasons under his belt at the ripe old age of 31, Ryan is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July. However, even with new Canes owner Tom Dundon expected to clean house this offseason, Ryan represents good value as a bottom-six forward and could very well be back in a Canes uniform next season. He will likely never be a big scorer at this stage of his career, but 40 points is not out of the question, especially for a guy who sees second-line power-play duty. In terms of fantasy, he makes for a solid pick in deeper drafts.
