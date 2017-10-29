Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Firing blanks since season opener

Ryan has just two points in nine games this season, and has failed to crack the scoresheet in four consecutive contests.

Ryan's season got off to a great start with a power-play goal in the season opener against the Wild back on Oct. 7, but he's been firing blanks ever since with just a single assist in his last eight games. The good news is, he skated a season-high 18:23 against the Blues on Oct. 27, centering the second line alongside Jeff Skinner and Justin Williams. If he can somehow keep hold on his current top-six role, the points should follow. In the meantime, he should be nothing more than a lower-tier option in most fantasy lineups.