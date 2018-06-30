Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Might rejoin Bill Peters in Calgary
Ryan could be acquired by the Flames when the free-agency signing period opens Sunday, the Calgary Sun reports.
As noted in the report, Ryan is quite familiar with new Flames head coach Bill Peters, and their relationship extends beyond service time with the Hurricanes. Peters coached Ryan in the defenseman's glory years with WHL Spokane (2005-07) and it wouldn't be surprising if the two men reunited as a fresh start for both parties. Ryan went undrafted, but he still managed to put up career highs in goals (15) and assists (23) in 80 games with Carolina last season.
