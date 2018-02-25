Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Mired in 13-game point drought
Ryan recorded his 13th consecutive pointless game Saturday against the Red Wings, registering just a single shot on goal in 18:05 of ice time.
Despite seeing decent minutes the last few games, Ryan is still skating in a bottom-six role for the Canes, currently centering the third line between Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak. After scoring a respectable 23 points in his first 39 games, Ryan's consistency has fallen right off the map as he now has just three points in his last 21 games dating back to Jan. 4. Needless to say, if he's somehow still in your fantasy lineup, it's time for you to send him packing.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Toiling in obscurity in fourth-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores again on road•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Back to business in Detroit•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Will sit out ahead of break•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched with upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Can't crack scoresheet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...