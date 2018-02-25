Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Mired in 13-game point drought

Ryan recorded his 13th consecutive pointless game Saturday against the Red Wings, registering just a single shot on goal in 18:05 of ice time.

Despite seeing decent minutes the last few games, Ryan is still skating in a bottom-six role for the Canes, currently centering the third line between Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak. After scoring a respectable 23 points in his first 39 games, Ryan's consistency has fallen right off the map as he now has just three points in his last 21 games dating back to Jan. 4. Needless to say, if he's somehow still in your fantasy lineup, it's time for you to send him packing.