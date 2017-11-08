Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nabs game-winner in win over Panthers
Ryan scored the eventual game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida, giving him three points in his last four games.
Ryan opened the season rather slowly with just two points in his first nine games, but he's come back to life of late. He continues to center the Canes' second line alongside wingers Jeff Skinner and Elias Lindholm, and also sees second-line power-play duty, averaging a healthy 2:30 per game with the man advantage. Ryan makes for a decent waiver-wire candidate in deeper leagues right now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Firing blanks since season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores with the extra man in season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Re-ups with Carolina on one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Helpers in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nets game-winner late against Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched Sunday versus Maple Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...