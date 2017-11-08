Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nabs game-winner in win over Panthers

Ryan scored the eventual game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida, giving him three points in his last four games.

Ryan opened the season rather slowly with just two points in his first nine games, but he's come back to life of late. He continues to center the Canes' second line alongside wingers Jeff Skinner and Elias Lindholm, and also sees second-line power-play duty, averaging a healthy 2:30 per game with the man advantage. Ryan makes for a decent waiver-wire candidate in deeper leagues right now.