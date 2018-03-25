Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Offensive production nowhere to be seen
Ryan once again failed to crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators, giving him just four points in his past 26 games.
Ryan's fantasy stock has really plummeted since bursting onto the scene last year as an undrafted, 29-year-old journeyman who had never played a full season in the NHL. He now sits at 30 points in 73 games, which is one point better than last year's output, but most of that production was recorded in the first three months of the season. He is now firmly entrenched as the Canes' fourth-line center, which will provide him limited opportunities to add to his offensive totals down the stretch.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Mired in 13-game point drought•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Toiling in obscurity in fourth-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores again on road•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Back to business in Detroit•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Will sit out ahead of break•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...