Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Offensive production nowhere to be seen

Ryan once again failed to crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators, giving him just four points in his past 26 games.

Ryan's fantasy stock has really plummeted since bursting onto the scene last year as an undrafted, 29-year-old journeyman who had never played a full season in the NHL. He now sits at 30 points in 73 games, which is one point better than last year's output, but most of that production was recorded in the first three months of the season. He is now firmly entrenched as the Canes' fourth-line center, which will provide him limited opportunities to add to his offensive totals down the stretch.