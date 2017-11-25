Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: On pace for career season
Ryan fired a season-high five shots on goal and notched his fifth goal in Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Now a quarter of the way through the season, Ryan's 10 points puts him on pace for a career-high 40-point season if he can keep things going. It's worth noting that Ryan played most of Friday's game on a line with snipers Jeff Skinner and Justin Williams, and appears to have surpassed Victor Rask as the team's No. 2 center. This gives him decent fantasy upside in the majority of formats right now. Take advantage.
