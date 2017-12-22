Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Produces on power play in victory
Ryan notched a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's win over Nashville.
Ryan has quietly been quite productive of late, managing 11 points (three goals) in his last 14 games. It's hard to see him continuing to produce at this rate, but the undersized center is an effective third-liner who can chip in on the power play. He finds ways to produce points, so Ryan is worth taking at look at in deeper formats on a surging Hurricanes squad.
