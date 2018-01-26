Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores again on road
Ryan scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
Ryan has now lit the lamp in back-to-back games, adding an assist in the process. Prior to that, his last goal came on Dec. 30. With 11 goals and 15 points throughout 47 games in 2017-18, the American forward doesn't offer much value in the fantasy realm.
