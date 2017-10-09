Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores with the extra man in season opener
Ryan's first goal of the season came on the power play during Saturday's season-opening 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Last season, Ryan went from complete obscurity to landing a regular spot in the Canes' lineup, scoring 29 points in 67 games. He continues to skate on the third line, but does see a decent amount of time with the extra man (2:07 last season and 3:08 on Saturday). He is worth a look in medium to deeper fantasy formats.
