Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Snaps nine-game goal drought
Ryan recorded a goal and an assist during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.
The late-blooming forward has carved out a secondary role with the Hurricanes this season and is now up to six goals and 17 points. Barring injury, a career-best offensive campaign is all but guaranteed, but Ryan's fantasy value is likely still limited to deep settings.
