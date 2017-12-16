Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Snaps nine-game goal drought

Ryan recorded a goal and an assist during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.

The late-blooming forward has carved out a secondary role with the Hurricanes this season and is now up to six goals and 17 points. Barring injury, a career-best offensive campaign is all but guaranteed, but Ryan's fantasy value is likely still limited to deep settings.

