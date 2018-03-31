Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Stays hot with two-point effort Friday
Ryan registered a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.
Ryan has been on fire with a goal and five points in his last three games - all while anchoring the Hurricanes' fourth line. The 31-year-old center may be somewhat of a late-bloomer has he has14 goals and 35 points in 76 games in his second full season with the Hurricanes and has some limited value in standard formats, but is better suited for deeper leagues.
