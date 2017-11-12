Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Stretches streak to three games

Ryan picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. He has four points, including three assists, in his last three games.

Ryan has been on fire over the last six games, picking up six points (two goals, four assists). The 30-year-old journeyman delivered 29 points in 67 games last year, but has taken his game even higher this year. His eight points (three goals, five assists) in 15 games are fantastic for a guy who didn't make his NHL debut until just before his 30th birthday. But it just isn't sustainable.