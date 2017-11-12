Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Stretches streak to three games
Ryan picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. He has four points, including three assists, in his last three games.
Ryan has been on fire over the last six games, picking up six points (two goals, four assists). The 30-year-old journeyman delivered 29 points in 67 games last year, but has taken his game even higher this year. His eight points (three goals, five assists) in 15 games are fantastic for a guy who didn't make his NHL debut until just before his 30th birthday. But it just isn't sustainable.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nabs game-winner in win over Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Firing blanks since season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scores with the extra man in season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Re-ups with Carolina on one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Helpers in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nets game-winner late against Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...