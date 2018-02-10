Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Toiling in obscurity in fourth-line role
Ryan failed to crack the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game Friday against the Canucks, skating a season-low 11:52 with just a single shot on goal.
Ryan had been seeing top-six minutes earlier in the season, averaging 16:48 in October, but he has since drifted slowly down the Canes' depth chart and is now centering the fourth line. He still has 26 points in 55 games -- just three away from the career-best 29 he posted last season -- so there's still some value here. However, considering his current fourth-line responsibilities and limited ice time, an offensive explosion does not appear to be looming on the horizon.
