Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Will sit out ahead of break

Ryan (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ryan will miss his second consecutive game due to this injury. He was poor in his previous three matchups, recording zero points and a minus-8 rating. Lucas Wallmark will likely continue to slot in during Ryan's absence.

