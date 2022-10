Stepan (upper body) will be in the lineup against Washington on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stepan was forced to leave Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia after just 5:49 of ice time but appears set to avoid any game action. With Ondrej Kase (concussion) still sidelined, Stepan is poised to fill a fourth-line role for the time being, though he could be in danger of serving as a healthy scratch once Kase returns.