Stepan failed to crack the scoresheet Friday against the Islanders, extending his current scoring drought to six games.

Stepan notched a helper in the Canes' season opener Oct. 12 against Columbus, but he's been cold as ice since then. He continues to skate primarily in a checking-line role, manning the right side opposite Paul Stastny and Stefan Noesen with an average TOI of just 10:06. This gives him little to no fantasy appeal in most standard formats.