Stepan tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Stepan got Carolina on the board at 6:25 of the first period, hammering a one-timer in the slot for his second goal of the year. He later drew the lone assist on Seth Jarvis' first NHL tally during middle frame. It was the first multi-point effort of the year for the veteran Stepan, who had just one goal in his first eight appearances as a Hurricane.