Stepan netted a goal in Carolina's 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Stepan's marker came at 10:30 of the third period and extended the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1. He's up to five goals and eight points in 45 contests in 2022-23. Stepan entered the game averaging just 8:53 of ice time. Unless the 32-year-old's role increases substantially, he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Not seeing much ice time•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Scores twice in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Has two-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Ends 25-game point drought•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Zero fantasy appeal•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Ice time dwindling•