Stepan netted a goal in Carolina's 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Stepan's marker came at 10:30 of the third period and extended the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1. He's up to five goals and eight points in 45 contests in 2022-23. Stepan entered the game averaging just 8:53 of ice time. Unless the 32-year-old's role increases substantially, he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions.