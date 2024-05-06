Orlov recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.
Orlov helped out on a Martin Necas tally in the third period. The helper was Orlov's second point in six playoff outings, and he's added 14 shots on net, 11 hits and six blocked shots from a third-pairing role. The 32-year-old is not in the mix for power-play time, so it's unlikely he puts up much offense during the postseason.
