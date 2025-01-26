Orlov notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Orlov's strong January continues -- he has six helpers and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances. The 33-year-old defenseman is doing well in a top-four role, though his responsibility lies in his own zone first. Orlov has still produced offense at a good rate this season with 23 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 50 outings overall, and he's added 68 hits and 38 blocked shots.