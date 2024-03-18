Orlov tallied two goals and two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Orlov opened the scoring in the first period, beating Anton Forsberg on a breakaway to give Carolina a 1-0 lead. The 32-year-old blueliner added a pair of assists before adding a second goal and fourth point in the final frame, firing a slapshot through traffic that found the back of the net. It's just the second multi-point effort of the season for Orlov, who now has points in three straight games after logging just one assist in his prior 17 contests. He's up to five goals and 38 points through 68 games in a bottom-pairing role with the Hurricanes this season.