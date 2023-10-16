Orlov posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-5 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

While Orlov notched his first point as a Hurricane, it was also an ugly defensive game for him and Tony DeAngelo on the third pairing. Orlov has brought his usual physicality through three contests, recording six hits and three blocked shots, but he's now at a minus-7 rating. He's seeing some power-play usage, but the Hurricanes have one of the strongest defense corps in the league, so any slip in play could see his role reduced.