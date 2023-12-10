Orlov notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Orlov has a helper in each of the last two contests. His assist Saturday was his first power-play point since Oct. 21 -- he appears to be on the second unit over Jaccob Slavin. Orlov is up to 11 points (three on the power play), 42 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 27 games this season. While it's encouraging that he's getting time with the man advantage, his third-pairing role at even strength doesn't inspire confidence in his long-term success.