Orlov signed a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Orlov posted a career-best 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) in 66 games between the Capitals and the Bruins. The 31-year-old defenseman should help round out Carolina's blueline, providing modest offensive upside while bringing a solid defensive presence.