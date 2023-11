Orlov has just one goal and six helpers in 17 games this season.

After posting a career-high 36 points last season, Orlov is currently on pace to fall short of that mark this year. Part of the problem is that he's skating on the Canes' third defensive pairing where his average TOI has dipped to just 17:30 per game, a drop of roughly five minutes compared to last season. Accordingly, his fantasy value is currently limited to medium to deeper leagues.