Orlov notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Orlov had a shot tipped in by Michael Bunting in the first period just after a penalty kill. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for Orlov, who has been just okay on offense in a third-pairing role for the bulk of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances. While it's not a bad pace, it's off the mark that saw him log 36 points across 66 outings between the Bruins and the Capitals in 2022-23.