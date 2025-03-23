Orlov scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

This was Orlov's second game back after he missed five contests due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman snapped a 27-game goal drought dating back to his Dec. 28 tally versus the Devils. He had also gone 11 contests without a point, 10 of which were before his injury. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, 20 helpers, 97 shots on net, 89 hits, 50 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 64 appearances. Orlov continues to operate in more of a shutdown role, though his scoring pace has been a little better than the 26-point effort he had in 82 regular-season outings a year ago.