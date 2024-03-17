Orlov recorded an assist for a second straight game in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Although the helper gives Orlov 20 points on the season (3G, 17A), he's still on pace to fall short of the 36 points he posted last year. Part of the problem is Orlov's ice time is down more than five minutes conpared to last season (17:03 vs. 22:33), which is not surprising as Carolina boasts one of the deepest blue lines in the NHL. Temper your expectations accordingly.