Orlov produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Orlov saw just 15:49 of ice time over 18 shifts, though no injury was reported after the game. The 32-year-old blueliner has struggled to adjust to the Hurricanes, logging two assists and a minus-10 rating over six contests. He's added eight hits, six blocked shots and four PIM, but until his overall play improves, he'll likely be limited to the third pairing.