Orlov enjoyed his first multi-point game of the season with a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Orlov's been a decent fantasy selection in deeper formats over the past few seasons. However, his value has taken a hit this year as he's been playing mainly on the third defensive pairing, reducing his TOI to 16:44 from 22:33 last season. Still, he's now up to 15 points in 39 games, which puts him on pace for a 30-point campaign. If you're looking for blue line help, he may be worth a look.