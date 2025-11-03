Fensore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.

Fensore was sent to the minors Saturday, but he's back with the big club in short order. The 24-year-old has appeared in one game with the Hurricanes this season, posting a minus-2 rating while receiving 19:22 of ice time in a loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 28. The 2019 third-round selection could remain with Carolina until Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen) is ready to return to the lineup.