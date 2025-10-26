Fensore scored twice on four shots in AHL Chicago's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Fensore is up to three goals and seven points over four games to begin the year for the Wolves. The 24-year-old defenseman made two NHL appearances in 2024-25. Considering the Hurricanes' precarious injury situation on the blue line, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a call-up if K'Andre Miller (lower body) misses more time than expected. However, Fensore appears to be behind Charles-Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom for promotions at this early stage of the campaign, as both of those blueliners are currently helping the NHL team patch holes.