Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Demoted Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fensore was up with the big club for a couple of days but did not appear in a game. His demotion suggests K'Andre Miller (lower body) could be available for Thursday's contest versus the Sabres.
