Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Drops back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Fensore was with the big club to provide extra defensive depth and did not play in a game during this NHL stint. His demotion could be a sign that Jalen Chatfield (upper body) will be ready to suit up Friday in Winnipeg.
