Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was reassigned to AHL Chicagp on Friday.
Fensore was recalled Thursday and was a healthy scratch against the Maple Leafs, as K'Andre Miller was able to play after recovering from his illness. Fensore was a minus-2 in his lone game in the NHL this season, a 6-3 home loss to Vegas on Oct. 28.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Recalled by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Drops back to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Back up with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Returned to AHL•