Fensore was reassigned to AHL Chicagp on Friday.

Fensore was recalled Thursday and was a healthy scratch against the Maple Leafs, as K'Andre Miller was able to play after recovering from his illness. Fensore was a minus-2 in his lone game in the NHL this season, a 6-3 home loss to Vegas on Oct. 28.

