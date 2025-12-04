Fensore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fensore was sent to the minors in mid-November, but he'll rejoin the Hurricanes ahead of Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs to provide additional depth since K'Andre Miller is considered questionable due to an illness. Fensore has made just three career NHL appearances, logging no points, six blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while averaging 19:10 of ice time.