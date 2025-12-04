Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Recalled by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fensore was sent to the minors in mid-November, but he'll rejoin the Hurricanes ahead of Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs to provide additional depth since K'Andre Miller is considered questionable due to an illness. Fensore has made just three career NHL appearances, logging no points, six blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while averaging 19:10 of ice time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Drops back to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Back up with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Returned to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Recalled by Carolina•