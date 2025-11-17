Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Rejoins NHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Fensore is back up with the big club for the third time this season as the Hurricanes continue to navigate their way through multiple injuries on the blue line. The New York native has managed a point-per-game pace in the minors this season -- Fensore has three goals, eight helpers and a plus-4 rating over 11 appearances with the Wolves.
