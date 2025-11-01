Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fensore was loaned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Fensore could play in Saturday's matchup against AHL Toronto before potentially being recalled by Carolina. He has been a healthy scratch with the Hurricanes in three of the last four games, including Saturday's 2-1 loss to Boston.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Recalled by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Cruising for Wolves•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Two points in minor-league game•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Secures two-way deal•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Assigned to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Recalled from minors•