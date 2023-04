Fensore signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Hurricanes on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fensore spent the last four seasons at Boston University and scored 31 points in each of his last two years. He was taken in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old's could make his NHL debut at some point next season when his contract begins.