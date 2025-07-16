Fensore signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Fensore appeared in just two NHL games last year in which he generated five shots, three hits and two PIM while being held off the scoresheet. The Boston University product was significantly more productive in the minors with nine goals and 23 helpers in 67 regular-season tilts with AHL Chicago. While the 2019 third-round pick could see a little more action with the Canes this year, he figures once again to spend the bulk of his minutes in the minors.