Fensore scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 4-1 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Fensore had 32 points over 67 regular-season games a year ago, and he earned his first two NHL appearances at the tail end of 2024-25. He'll likely need to a show a little more on offense to be a realistic call-up candidate for the Hurricanes this year, though that opportunity won't surface if Carolina's defense corps stays healthy.