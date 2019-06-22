Hurricanes' Domenick Fensore: Undersized defender picked by Canes
Fensore was drafted 90th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
This is the year of the US NTDP and Fensore is their latest high draft selection. A severely undersized (5-foot-7) rearguard, Fensore played at a listed weight of 154 pounds this past season. It doesn't take a genius to figure out he needs to pack on some serious muscle in order to become a professional player. Fensore is an agile skater with legitimate offensive talent, but until he proves he can add some weight to his lanky frame and still be an effective puck-mover, Fensore's upside will be in question. The New York native is off to Boston University this fall.
