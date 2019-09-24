Bokk was traded to Carolina from St. Louis, along with Joel Edmundsson and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in exchanges for Justin Faulk and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Bokk was selected by the Blues with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but has yet to make the transition to North America. The 19-year-old put up eight goals and 15 assists in 47 games for Vaxjo HC last season and will need to be significantly more impressive with Rogle BK this year if he is going to convince his new team to bring him across the pond.