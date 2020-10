Bokk will spend the 2020-21 season on loan with Djurgarden (SHL).

Bokk registered 11 goals and six assists in 45 games with Rogle BK last year. Selected by the Blues with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger has yet to make the jump to North America and will likely need to spend some time in the AHL before he cracks the Hurricanes lineup.